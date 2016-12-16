Kazakh boxer Islam rises in IBO rankings

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The International Boxing Organization (IBO) has published the updated rankings of boxers in all weight categories, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

Zhanat Zhakiyanov of Kazakhstan crashed out of the top 100 of the Bantam weight class.



Kazakh middleweight Aleksandr Zhuravskiy slid one spot down to №85.



Kanat Islam rose 21 spots up to the 72nd place in the Super welterweight category.



Kazakh cruiserweight champions Beibut Shumenov and Issa Akberbayev are still ranked 5th and 39th respectively.