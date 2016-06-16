Kazakh boxer Ivan Dychko had sparring session with Wladimir Klitschko

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstani boxer and the London Olympics medalist Ivan Dychko has recently had a sparring session with Ukrainian professional boxer Wladimir Klitschko.

The sparring session was held in Going, Austria where Klitschko is getting ready for a rematch with heavyweight Tyson Fury.



"Dychko had a three-round sparring session with Klitschko," the press service of the Kazakhstan Boxing Federation confirmed.



It is worth mentioning that the Kazakhstani boxer who trains for the Rio Olympics is the only amateur at the training camp.



Training sessions at the camp will continue until June 28.