TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
    12:33, 14 October 2017 | GMT +6

    Kazakh boxer Ivan Dychko secures 2nd pro win

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM The second professional bout of Kazakhstan's boxer Ivan Dychko (1-0, 1 KO) has been held, Kazinform reports with reference to Sports.kz.

    He fought Rodriguez Cage, an American first-timer, in the A La Carte boxing event in Tampa, Florida, USA.

    Dychko ended up knocking out his contender in the third round. For the Kazakh boxer, the victory was the second in the professional ring and the second inside the distance. Cage started his career with a defeat.

     

    Sport Boxing
