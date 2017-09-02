Kazakh boxer Kairat Yeraliyev wins world championship

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan's Kairat Yeraliyev has won the final bout of the 2017 World Championships, according to Sports.kz.

His opponent was Duke Ragan of the U.S. Despite the fact that the American athlete is little known, it was a tough fight for the representative of Kazakhstan. However, in the end, Yeraliyev won (3:2). It is worth noting that Kairat became the world champion for the first time, previously he took the tournament's bronze in 2013.

Earlier, bronze medals were won by Zhomart Yerzhan (49 kg), Ablaikhan Zhussupov (69 kg) and Vasily Levit (91 kg).