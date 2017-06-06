Kazakh boxer Kanat Islam in IBF's top 3

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The International Boxing Federation has published the updated rankings in different weight categories, Kazinform has learned from Sports.kz.

Super welterweight from Kazakhstan Kanat Islam climbed three spots up to the 3rd place of the IBF rankings. Another Kazakhstani boxer - welterweight Zhankosh Turarov lost two spots and slid to №14.



As a reminder, Kanat Islam who holds the WBO Intercontinental and WBA Fedelatin champions' titles defeated Mexican boxer Norberto ‘Demonio' Gonzalez by a unanimous decision in late May. The fight was held in Boca Rato, Florida, the U.S. It was the 24th consecutive win for Islam.