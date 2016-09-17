EN
    18:40, 17 September 2016

    Kazakh boxer Kanat Islam receives prestigious award

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstani boxer Kanat Islam (21-0-0, 18 KO) has been awarded with the Order of Namys named after Bauyrzhan Momyshuly.

    Deputy of Majilis, the lower chamber of the Kazakh Parliament, Bakytbek Smagul presented the order to the athlete.

    Islam's manager Berik Sultan told Kazinform correspondent that he wasn't the only one who received the award. "Other citizens of the country who greatly contributed to the development of Kazakhstan and promotion of its image abroad were awarded as well," he said.

    According to Sultan, the boxer is currently busy training for his October fight at the Almaty Arena against Ghana's super welterweight Patrick Allotey.

