    18:36, 12 November 2015 | GMT +6

    Kazakh boxer Kanat Islam signs deal with Al Haymon

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstani professional boxer Kanat Islam has signed a deal with renowned American boxing manager Al Haymon.

    The boxer confirmed the news in an interview with www.oishogyr.kz. Among notable clients who are currently or were previously represented by Haymon there are Floyd Mayweather Jr., Amir Khan, Adonis Stevenson, Keith Thurman, Julio Caesar Chavez Jr. and many more. Recall that Kanat Islam (19-0, 16 KOs) KOed Jonathan Batista (15-7, 8 KOs) in the first round of the super welterweight undercard fight at Miccosukee Resort and Gaming in Miami on Saturday (November 7).

    Kazakhstan Sport Boxing
