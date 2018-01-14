Kazakh boxer Kungeibayeva bags gold in Serbia

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstani Lyazzat Kungeibayeva claimed gold at the 7th edition of International Boxing Tournament "Nations Cup" in Sombor, Serbia, Kazinform has learnt from SPORT.INFORM.KZ.

In the final Kungeibayeva defeated Russian Saida Gadimova in Women's +81kg weight category. The Kazakhstani dominated over her opponent throughout the fight and celebrated the head-of-time-win in the third round.



It is to be recalled that eight more Kazakh ladies have reached the final of the boxing tournament, namely Zhaina Shekerbekova, Dina Zholaman, Aida Tuyakbai, Nazym Ishchanova, Karina Ibragimova, Madina Nurshayeva, Dariga Shakimova, and Akerke Bakhytzhan.