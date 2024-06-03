Kazakh boxer Kyzaibay secures Paris 2024 Olympic berth

Kazakh boxer Nazym Kyzaibay booked an Olympic spot to defend the country’s colors at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games for the first time ever, Kazinform News Agency cites Schrodinger’s Sport.

In the final bout, she defeated North Korea’s boxer 5-0 in the women’s 50 kg weight category.

Three female boxers will represent Kazakhstan in Paris at large.

As earlier reported, Kazakhstani boxers earned nine tickets to the Olympic Games.