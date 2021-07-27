Kazakh boxer loses in Tokyo Olympics Round of 16

TOKYO. KAZINFORM – Ablaikhan Zhussupov of Kazakhstan lost his first bout at the Tokyo Summer Olympic Games in Japan, Kazinform has learnt from the official website of the Games.

Zhussupov was defeated by American Delante Johnson 1:4 in the Men’s Welter (63-69kg) Preliminaries – Round of 16.

Another Kazakhstani boxer Vassiliy Levit is expected to take on Spaniard Enmanuel Reyes Pla at the Tokyo Olympics today.

Earlier Kazinform reported that three Kazakhstani boxers Saken Bibossinov, Zakir Safiullin and Serik Temirzhanov propelled to the next rounds in their respective fights.

Kazakhstan already won three bronze medals one in judo and two in weightlifting at the ongoing Tokyo Olympics.

XXXII Summer Olympics Games are set to be held in Tokyo from July 23 through August 8. Kazakhstan’s national team earned 98 licenses in 27 sports.