Kazakh boxer lost at ASBC U22 Asian Boxing Championship

BANGKOK. KAZINFORM Kazakhstani Anel Kudaibergen lost to Uzbek Farzona Fozilova in the women’s 48 kg bout in the first round at the now-running 2023 ASBC U22 Men's and Women's Asian Boxing Championship in Bangkok, Sports.kz reads.

Kazakhstan’s Sanzhar Tashkenbai took on Kyrgyz boxer Anvarzhan Khodzhiyev in the -48kg weight category on the first day of the tournament and won by the anonymous decision of the judges.

Another Kazakhstani Makhmud Sabyrkhan defeated Uzbek boxing champion Mirzabek Mirzakhalilov in the -57kg weight class.

The 2023 ASBC U22 Asian Boxing Championships is set to run through January 27.

Photo: sports.kz