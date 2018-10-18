Kazakh boxer pockets gold medal at Youth Olympics

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan's boxer Aibek Oralbai struck gold at the Youth Olympic Games Buenos Aires 2018, Kazinform has learned from the National Olympic Committee of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

Aibek Oralbai faced Hassid Mohamed Amine of Algeria in the finals of the 91 kg weight division. By unanimous decision, the Kazakh athlete won the bout. The bronze medal was taken by Puerto Rican Alvin Canales.





Another Kazakh boxer, Damir Toibay (+91kg) lost the final fight vs. Russia's Alexey Dronov. Therefore, Kazakhstan's fighter gained silver.





As for women's boxing at the Youth Olympic Games, Nadezhda Ryabets of Kazakhstan claimed bronze in the 69-75 kg weight division. In the third-place match, she was stronger than Algerian boxer Ichrak Chaib.



Photo courtesy of the NOC of Kazakhstan