TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
    12:20, 21 November 2020 | GMT +6

    Kazakh boxer produces 43-second KO

    KAZINFORM – Kazakhstani boxer Serik Musadilov aka Panda has scored a 43-second knockout at the professional boxing night in Hialeah, USA, Kazinform cites Sports.kz.

    The six-round heavyweight bout contested between Kazakhstani Serik Musadilov and Mexican Daniel Najera ended in the Kazakh’s victory after him scoring a knockout 43 seconds into the bout.

    The Kazakhstani gained him 8th win in professional boxing, while inflicting 6th loss on the Mexican.


