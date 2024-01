ASTANA. KAZINFORM The 8-round undercard super lightweight bout between Ruslan Madiyev (10-0-0, 4 KOs) and Martinez (18-13-1, 11КО) will take place on March 9 evening of professional boxing in Tustin, California, SPORTINFORM reports.

It should be noted that 25-year-old Madiyev trains at the Big Bear camp with Golovkin's trainer Abel Sanchez.