Kazakh boxer Saken Bibossinov reacts to rumored retirement from boxing

Kazakh boxer Saken Bibossinov responds to rumors of his alleged retirement from the national team after his personal coach Myrzagali Aitzhanov steps down, Kazinform News Agency cites Sports.kz.

“God forbid, there are so many different people in the country. They do whatever it takes to gather an audience. It is all fake news. I did not quit boxing,” Bibossinov posted on Instagram.

It bears to remind that Saken Bibossynov suffered a heartbreaking loss in the semifinal clash to miss out on the finals at the 2024 Paris Olympics. He was stunned by Khassanboi Dussmatov of Uzbekistan by a split decision 2-3 in a tense men’s 51kg bout.

Earlier it was reported that Kairat Satzhanov has been named the new head coach of the men’s boxing team of Kazakhstan.