    20:19, 13 August 2016 | GMT +6

    Kazakh boxer Sattibayev beats Puerto Rican fighter at Rio Olympics

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakh boxer Olzhas Sattibayev has reached the Round of 16 at the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro.

    He upset experienced Puerto Rican boxer Jesus Jeyvier Cintron in Men's Fly (52kg) category.

    Sattibayev lost the first round, but was victorious in the second and the final one.

    It should be noted that this is the first Olympic Games for Sattibayev. As for his opponent, Cintron participated in the Summer Olympic Games in London in 2012.

    Next up for Sattibayev is Elvin Mamishzada from Azerbaijan.

