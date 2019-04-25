EN
    19:46, 25 April 2019

    Kazakh boxer scoops 5th bronze at Asian Boxing Championships

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Dariga Shakimova of Kazakhstan clinched bronze in Women's 69kg weight category at the ASBC Asian Confederation Boxing Championships in Bangkok, Thailand, Kazinform has learnt from SPORTINFORM.

    After suffering defeat in a bout vs. Indian boxer, Kazakh Fariza Sholtai (81kg) also settled for bronze.

    This means that Team Kazakhstan collected five bronze medals in Bangkok. The first three medals were scooped by Temirtas Zhussupov, Vasiliy Levit and Sanatali Toltayev.

    Tursynbai Kulakhmet (75kg) of Kazakhstan propelled to the final by beating Turkmen Nursakhat Pazzyyev.

