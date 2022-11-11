21:08, 11 November 2022 | GMT +6
Kazakh boxer secures 1st silver as 2022 Asian Boxing Championships
ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakh women’s boxing team won the first silver medal at the now-running ASBC Asian Women's & Men's Elite Boxing Championships 2022 underway in Amman, Jordan, Sports.kz reads.
By a unanimous decision Gulsaya Yerzhan lost to India’s Saviti in the women’s 81 kg finals.
As earlier reported, Kazakhstan swept three gold medals at the ASBC Asian Women's & Men's Elite Boxing Championships 2022.
Photo: sports.kz