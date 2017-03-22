EN
    17:59, 22 March 2017 | GMT +6

    Kazakh boxer Sharipova up in BoxRec rankings

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The first Kazakhstani professional female boxer Firuza Sharipova has improved her standing in the BoxRec rankings, Kazinform has learnt from AllFight.ru.

    Presently, Sharipova is ranked 28th in her weight category. She managed to move up in the rankings thanks to her confident win over Russian Yuliya Chernoborodovaya on March 4.

    As for other Kazakh boxers in the rankings, Sharipova's fellow countryman Gennady Golovkin tops the BoxRec middleweight rankings.

    Zhanat Zhakiyanov - 12th

    Beibut Shumenov - 15th

    Issa Akberbayev - 35th

    Kanat Islam - 49th

    Kazakhstan Sport Boxing
