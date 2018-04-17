EN
    14:26, 17 April 2018 | GMT +6

    Kazakh boxer to fight in Brooklyn

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakh boxer Shyngyskhan Tazhibai is set to fight in the undercard of an evening of professional boxing in Brooklyn on April 21, Kazinform has learnt from SPORTINFORM.

    In the upcoming fight Tazhibai (5-0-0, 2 KOs) will clash with Justin Savi, 33, from Benin (31-15-2, 21 KOs). The boxers will have a four-round fight at the Barclays Center.

    Headliners of the evening Jermall Charlo and Hugo Centeno Jr. will fight for the interim WBC middleweight title. The winner of the fight will become a candidate for the WBC middleweight title currently held by Kazakhstani Gennady Golovkin.

