Kazakh boxer to hold master class at Floyd Mayweather Academy of Boxing

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstani professional boxer and Asian Champion Firuza Sharipova will hold a master class at the Floyd Mayweather Academy of Boxing in Moscow, Russia, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Sharipova agreed upon the master class with director of the academy Oleg Zhadobin who initially invited her for an excursion and a training session. The master class will tentatively be held on February 23.



"It will be an hour-long master class free of charge. Everybody is welcome regardless of age, status and level of training," she told the Kazinform correspondent.



Sharipova also revealed that she will participate in a photo shoot and that her photos will appear in many sports magazines. "The press service of the academy will be responsible for promotion," she added.



The native of Taraz city had three professional bouts. Although Sharipova lost in the first one, she came out victories in the last two, knocking out her last opponent in Almaty.



Presently, Firuza Sharipova is busy with training sessions in Moscow as she is gearing up for a title fight this spring.