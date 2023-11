ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstani boxer Zhankosh Turarov (20-0, 14KOs) has entered the IBF top 15 welterweights.

The 26-year-old Turarov is currently placed 12th by the IBF, Kazinform has learnt from the Profi Box Kazakhstan's VKontakte page.



It should be noted that welterweight Turarov is ranked 11th by the World Boxing Association (WBA).