Kazakh boxer wins quarterfinal fight at 19th Asian Games

Kazakhstani boxer Kamshybek Kunkabayev started with a win at the 19th Asian Games underway in Hangzhou, China, Kazinform cites Sports.kz.

Kunkabayev confidently defeated Danis Latypov of Bahrain 5:0 in the Men’s +92kf quarterfinal. The Kazakhstani won despite Latypov sent him in a knockdown in the third round.

The Kazakhstani athletes will continue to fight for medals in his weight class.

Earlier Zhaina Shekerbekova of Kazakhstan crashed out of the 19th Asian Games after a defeat to the Indian boxer.