EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    15:14, 30 September 2023 | GMT +6

    Kazakh boxer wins quarterfinal fight at 19th Asian Games

    Kazakh boxer
    Photo: Sports.kz

     Kazakhstani boxer Kamshybek Kunkabayev started with a win at the 19th Asian Games underway in Hangzhou, China, Kazinform cites Sports.kz. 

    Kunkabayev confidently defeated Danis Latypov of Bahrain 5:0 in the Men’s +92kf quarterfinal. The Kazakhstani won despite Latypov sent him in a knockdown in the third round.

    The Kazakhstani athletes will continue to fight for medals in his weight class.

    Earlier Zhaina Shekerbekova of Kazakhstan crashed out of the 19th Asian Games after a defeat to the Indian boxer.

    Tags:
    Sport Boxing 19th Asian Games
    Татьяна Кудренок
    Author
    Татьяна Кудренок
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!