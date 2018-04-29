Kazakh boxer Yeleussinov has impressive pro debut in NYC

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan's Rio Olympics gold medalist Daniyar Yeleussinov made an impressive professional debut in NYC, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

Yeleussinov was supposed to clash with American Noah Kidd in a six-round fight on the Daniel Jacobs vs. Maciej Sulecki undercard at Barclays Center in Brooklyn.



Yeleussinov knocked down Kidd twice during the third round. After the second KO, the referee stopped the fight and announced the Kazakh boxer the winner after the third round.



It was the first loss for Kidd, 22 (3-1-1, 2KOs) in his professional career.



Yeleussinov claimed he wants to have seven fights a year. In a recent interview, he revealed he will fight in London, Monaco and Astana.