ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstani boxer Daniyar Yeleussinov reached the semifinal of the 2016 Summer Olympics Games in Rio de Janeiro.

Yeleussinov devastated Gabriel Maestre from Venezuela 3:0 in the Men's Welter (69kg) quarterfinal.



In the semifinal the Kazakh fighter will vie against French Diop Souleymane Cissokho. The fight is scheduled to take place at 3:30 a.m. Astana time on August 16.