    09:41, 18 April 2018 | GMT +6

    Kazakh boxer Yeleussinov to make pro debut against undefeated American

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstani boxer Daniyar Yeleussinov is set to make his professional debut against undefeated American boxer, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

    Yeleussinov will fight against American Noah Kidd, 22, (3-0-1, 2 KOs). Kidd won two fights by TKO and one - by unanimous decision of the judges. The fourth fight was a draw.

    The six-round Yeleussinov vs Kidd fight will be held in Brooklyn on April 28. They will clash in the undercard of Daniel Jacobs (33-2, 29 KOs) and Maciej Sulecki (26-0, 10 KOs) showdown.

     

     

