Kazakh boxer Yerik Alzhanov beats Australian Clay Waterman

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakh Yerik Alzhanov won the first preliminary round fight in 81 kg at the World Boxing Championship in Hamburg, Sports.kz reports.

Yerik Alzhanov - Clay Waterman 5-0.

Earlier Zhomart Yerzhan (49 kg), Kairat Yeraliyev (56 kg), Ablayhan Zhusupov (69 kg), Abilkhan Amankul (75 kg), Vasily Levit (91 kg), Kamshybek Kunkabayev (+91 kg) and Azamat Isakulov (52 kg) proceeded to reach the quarter-finals.