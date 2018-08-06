Kazakh boxer Yeseussinov soars in BoxRec ranking

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - After defeating Hungarian Gabor Gorbis in Cardiff, Kazakh boxer Daniyar Yeleussinov (3-0, 1 KOs) has significantly improved his standing in the BoxRec.com ranking, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

After the six-round win Yeseussinov climbed 75 spots up in the ranking and is now placed 256th. WBO champion Terence Crawford (33-0, 24KOs) dominates Yeseussinov's BoxRec weight division.



Yeseussinov admitted that he is not quite happy with the win because he wanted to end the fight ahead of time.