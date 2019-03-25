EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    11:24, 25 March 2019 | GMT +6

    Kazakh boxer Zhanabayev captures WBA Inter-Continental title

    None
    None
    ALMATY. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan's boxer Nursultan Zhanabayev has captured the vacant WBA Inter-Continental title in welterweight division in Almaty, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

    Zhanabayev (6-0, 4KOs) defeated Venezuelan Ivan Matute (28-1, 23KOs) by a technical knockout in the second round of their fight.

    This is the seventh victory for Zhanabayev in the professional ring. As for Matute, he suffered his second loss.

    Tags:
    Kazakhstan Sport Boxing
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!