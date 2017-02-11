Kazakh boxer Zhanat Zhakiyanov wins WBA bantamweight title

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstani boxer Zhanat Zhakiyanov has upset American fighter Rau'shee Warren and robbed him of the WBA bantamweight title at the Huntington Center in Toledo, Ohio, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

Despite the fact that Warren knocked down the Kazakh twice in the first round, Zhakiyanov dominated in the next 11 rounds. He won by a split decision 111-115, 115-111, 116-110.



This is the 27th professional victory for Zhakiyanov.



Earlier it was reported that he will get $30,000 for the fight. His opponent Warren will pocket five times more.