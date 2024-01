ASTANA. KAZINFORM The World Boxing Council (WBC) has updated the rankings of athletes in all weight categories, Kazinform cites Sports.kz.

Cruiserweight Isa Akberbayev retained the 35th position in the upated WBC rankings. Light heavyweight boxer Ali Akhmedov has climbed from 32nd to 31st spot. As to super featherweight Bekman Soylybayev, he now ranks 20th jumping four lines up.