EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    15:45, 26 February 2018 | GMT +6

    Kazakh boxers bag 1 gold, 4 bronze medals in Bulgaria

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The Strandja Cup international amateur boxing tournament in Sofia, Bulgaria, has ended, SPORTINFORM reports with reference to the Kazakhstan Boxing Federation.

    In the 64 kg weight division, Kazakhstan's Sabyrzhan Bekbergenov secured the gold medal by winning a fight against Ukrainian Ivan Dancha.

    Moreover, bronze medals were taken by the following compatriots: Nurbol Kalzhanov (56 kg), Kanagat Maralov (69 kg), Mikhail Kokhanchik (81 kg), and Abzal Kuttybekov (91 kg).

    The boxers achieved such splendid results owing to the guidance of trainer Nurgali Safiullin.

     

    Tags:
    Sport Boxing
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!