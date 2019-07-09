EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    18:15, 09 July 2019 | GMT +6

    Kazakh boxers bag eight medals at tournament in Germany

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Boxers of Kazakhstan won eight medals at the Brandenburg Cup 2019 International Youth Boxing Tournament in Germany, Kazinform has learned from the Kazakhstan National Olympic Committee.

    The Kazakhstan team secured three gold, one silver, and four bronze medals. Gold medalists: Beibarys Zheksen (56 kg), Aitzhan Ashirkhan (60 kg), and Sagyndyk Togambai (91 kg). Talgat Syrymbetov (52 kg) earned the second place. Bronze medals of the tournament were taken by M. Bazarbaiuly (49 kg), D. Duissebai (64 kg), K. Maksut (81 kg), and A. Sabyrgali (+91 kg).

    Aitzhan Ashirkhan of Kazakhstan was recognized as the best boxer of the tournament.

    Representatives of 21 countries, including Argentina, Russia, Ukraine, France, Germany, Denmark, Romania, and Poland, fought for medals.

    Tags:
    Sport Boxing Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!