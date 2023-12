NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - The Zygmunt Khykhly Zygmunt Chychla Memorial Tournament ended in Gdansk, Poland, Kazinform cites Olympic.kz.

Kazakh fighters won 2 gold and 3 silver medals at the tournament.

Samat Zhetibayev (52 kg) and Nurlan Sabirov (81 kg) struck gold, while Nurym Dilshat (64 kg), Maulen Oskenbek (69 kg), and Daryn Imakhanov (75 kg) became silver medalists of the tournament.