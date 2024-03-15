Kazakh boxers claim 3 victories in one day at Memorijal Branko Pešić

On March 14 Kazakhstani boxers sealed three victories at the now-running Beogradski Pobednik — Memorijal Branko Pešić (Branko Pesic Memorial – Belgrade Winner) International Men`s and Women`s Boxing Tournament in Serbia, Kazinform News Agency learnt from Sports.kz.

Sabyrzhan Akkalykov beat Hungary’s Romeo Buza in the men’s 71 kg bout, and Dias Molzhigitov defeated Vladimir Gubaš of the host nation in the men’s 75 kg. In the men’s 80 kg bout, Yerasyl Zhakpekov also won the ring meeting vis the Belgian boxer.

In the men’s 57 kg, Orazbek Asylkulov lost to Russia’s Eduard Savvin.

12 boxers of Kazakhstan are to defend the country’s colors at the tournament that brings together 106 boxers from 16 countries. The tournament will last until March 17.