Kazakh boxers claim two silver medals at 2018 Asian Games

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakh boxers Aslanbek Shymbergenov and Abilkhan Amankul became silver medalists of the 2018 Asian Games, Kazinform cites Olympic.kz.

In the final bout of the 69 kg weight division (welterweight), Aslanbek Shymbergenov fought vs. Bobo Usmon Baturov of Uzbekistan. The judges scored in favor of the Uzbek boxer (1-3).

Kazakh boxer Abilkhan Amankul was also defeated at the final bout.

In the middleweight fight (75 kg), Abilkhan Amankul faced Uzbekistan's Israil Madrimov. Three judges favored Madrimov, while two others had it for Amankul.





Photo courtesy of the press service of the Kazakhstan National Olympic Committee