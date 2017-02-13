EN
    07:44, 13 February 2017 | GMT +6

    Kazakh boxers claims 4 medals at tournament in Hungary

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstani boxers won four medals at the Bocskai Istvan Memorial International Boxing Tournament in Debrecen, Hungary, Kazinform has learnt from the Kazakhstan Boxing Federation. 

    The tournament brought together over 160 boxers from more than 20 countries of the world.

    Yerik Alzhanov hauled gold in Men's 75kg weight category. Shaimurat Kussainov clinched silver in Men's -81kg weight class. Azat Makhmetov and Ilya Ochkin claimed bronze in Men's 52kg and 69kg weight categories respectively. Of note, these athletes are also included into the roster of the new Kazakh national boxing team.

    The Kazakhstan national boxing team is expected to stand the test of the upcoming Asian and World championships.

