EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    09:23, 17 January 2021 | GMT +6

    Kazakh boxers clinch 3 gold medals at Nations Cup in Serbia

    None
    None
    BELGRADE. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstani boxers have collected three gold medals at the Nations Cup in Serbia, Kazinform reports.

    According to the Kazakhstan Boxing Federation, Arailym Marat clinched gold in women’s 48 kg weight class by defeating a Slovakian boxer.

    Dina Zholaman of Kazakhstan stunned a boxer from Serbia to take home gold in the women’s 54 kg weight category.

    Moreover, Kazakhstani Lyazzat Kungeibayeva upset a Russia boxer in the women’s 81 kg final.


    Tags:
    Kazakhstan Sport Boxing Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!