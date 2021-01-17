Kazakh boxers clinch 3 gold medals at Nations Cup in Serbia

BELGRADE. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstani boxers have collected three gold medals at the Nations Cup in Serbia, Kazinform reports.

According to the Kazakhstan Boxing Federation, Arailym Marat clinched gold in women’s 48 kg weight class by defeating a Slovakian boxer.

Dina Zholaman of Kazakhstan stunned a boxer from Serbia to take home gold in the women’s 54 kg weight category.

Moreover, Kazakhstani Lyazzat Kungeibayeva upset a Russia boxer in the women’s 81 kg final.