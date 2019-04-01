Kazakh boxers grab first medals at Baku Silk Road Tournament

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The Kazakh boxing team swept the first medals at the Silk Road international boxing tournament underway in Baku, Olympic.kz reports.

Yermek Madiyev and Alibek Almazbek won bronze medals. Besides, another six boxers got through to the final round. Aikhynbai Shalkar will vie for the gold medal in the 49 kg weight class. In the 52 weight class Olzhas Bainiyaziov will fight vs Azeri fighter. Orazbek Asylkulov will fight in the up to 56 kg weight category, while Sabyrzhan Bekbergenov will compete in the 64 kg weight class. Maulen Oskenbek and Danila Semenov will also vie for the top honors at the up to 69 kg and over 91 kg weight classes, correspondingly.