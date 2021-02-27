EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    15:32, 27 February 2021 | GMT +6

    Kazakh boxers haul 2 bronze medals in Bulgaria

    None
    None
    SOFIA. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstani boxers have hauled two bronze medals at the 72nd International Boxing Tournament STRANDJA 2021 in Sofia, Bulgaria, Kazinform reports.

    Boxers Nurkanat Raiys and Biibarys Zhexen won bronze medals at the international boxing tournament which is underway in Sofia.

    It bears to remind that the International Boxing Tournament STRANDJA traditionally held in the capital of Bulgaria is one of the oldest boxing tournaments in Europe. It has been held there since 1950.


    Tags:
    Kazakhstan Sport Boxing
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!