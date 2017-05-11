Kazakh boxers head to Baku for Islamic Solidarity Games

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakh National Team of boxers led by Myrzagali Aitzhanov has left for Baku, Azerbaijan to compete in the 4th Islamic Solidarity Games on May 12 with participation of athletes from 57 Islamic Solidarity Sports Federation member countries, Sports.kz reports.

7 boxers will represent Kazakhstan at Islamiada 2017:

52 kg - Azat Makhmetov

56 kg - Nurbol Kalzhanov

60 kg - Sultan Zaurbek

64 kg - Kuan Kuatov

69 kg - Ilya Ochkin

75 kg - Tursynbay Kulakhmet

over 91 kg - Nurlan Saparbay.

The final fights will be held on May18 and 19.