    10:38, 11 May 2017 | GMT +6

    Kazakh boxers head to Baku for Islamic Solidarity Games

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakh National Team of boxers led by Myrzagali Aitzhanov has left for Baku, Azerbaijan to compete in the 4th Islamic Solidarity Games on May 12 with participation of athletes from 57 Islamic Solidarity Sports Federation member countries, Sports.kz reports.

    7 boxers will represent Kazakhstan at Islamiada 2017: 

    52 kg - Azat Makhmetov
    56 kg - Nurbol Kalzhanov
    60 kg - Sultan Zaurbek
    64 kg - Kuan Kuatov
    69 kg - Ilya Ochkin
    75 kg - Tursynbay Kulakhmet
    over 91 kg - Nurlan Saparbay.

    The final fights will be held on May18 and 19. 

     

