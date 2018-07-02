Kazakh boxers hold meet-and-greet with fans

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Beibut Shumenov and Kazakhstani boxers who will get into the ring on July 7 in Astana held a meet-and-greet with fans and signed autographs for them.

The meet-and-greet and autograph session were held ahead of the boxing evening at the Barys Arena, Kazinform reports.



The Beibut Shumenov vs Hizni Altunkaya fight for the vacant WBA Cruiserweight world title will be the drawing card of the evening.



Bobirzhan Mominov, Arman Rysbek, Ualikhan Bissenkulov, Arman Rysbek, and Ibragim Yeskedir are set to have their respective clashes as well.