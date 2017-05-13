Kazakh boxers lose title fights in Southampton

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstani boxers Alexander Zhuravsky (13-2, 11 KOs) and Yernar Yeshenov both failed to win title fights in Southampton, England on May 12, Kazinform has learned from Sports.kz.

Zhuravsky lost to Dutch boxer Stephen Danyo (11-0-3, 6 KOs) by split decision in an attempt to win the vacant WBO European belt.

The Kazakhstani holds the WBO Oriental welterweight belt in the same division.



As for holder of the WBC Youth Intercontinental middleweight title Yernar Yeshenov (5-0, 4 KOs), he was defeated by British Michael McGurk (8-0, 2 KOs). Although McGurk sustained a serious cut, the fight was stopped in the sixth round and the British boxer received the WBC Youth Silver title.