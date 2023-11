ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstani boxers have retained their positions in WBA ranking, Kazinform refers to Sports.kz.

Thus, Zhanat Zhakiyanov stands the first in bantamweight and Zhankosh Turarov is the 11th in welterweight. Kanat Islam ranks the 4th in super welterweight and Issa Akberbayev stands at the bottom of the Top 15 cruiserweight boxers.