TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
    10:03, 10 July 2015 | GMT +6

    Kazakh boxers retained their positions in WBA

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - According to the updated rankings, Kazakh boxers retained their positions in the World Boxing Association (WBA), sports.kz reported.

    Thus, Beibut Shumenov continues to lead in TOP-15 in his first heavy weight category (up to 90.7 kg), Kanat Islam occupies the sixth position of the average weight (up to 69.8 kg), and Janat Zhakiyanov retained the second line of the lightest weight category (up to 53, 5 kg).

