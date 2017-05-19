EN
    07:31, 19 May 2017 | GMT +6

    Kazakh boxers take third place at Islamic Games

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM At the Islamic Solidarity Games in Baku, boxing competitions ended, reports Sports.kz.

    With five medals (two gold and three bronze) team Kazakhstan took third place in the overall standings. Azat Makhmetov (52 kg), Tursynbai Kulahmet (75 kg) became champions and Sultan Zaurbek (60 kg), Kuan Kuatov (64 kg) and Ilya Ochkin (69 kg) took third places in their categories.

    Azerbaijan took first place in total medal count (3-3-1) and Uzbekistan - second (3-0-2).

    Total medal count:

    1. Azerbaijan - 3-3-1

    2. Uzbekistan - 3-0-2

    3. Kazakhstan - 2-0-3

    4. Syria - 1-1-2

    5. Turkmenistan - 1-1-1

    6. Iraq - 0-2-0

    7. Morocco - 0-1-3

    8. Egypt - 0-1-1

    9. Turkey - 0-1-1

    10. Jordan - 0-0-3

    11. Algeria - 0-0-1

    12. Iran - 0-0-1

    13. Cameroon - 0-0-1.

     

