Kazakh boxers to fight for medals at IBA Women’s World Boxing Championships

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – The first fights are scheduled to take place at the IBA Women’s World Boxing Championships in New Delhi today, Kazinform has learned from the National Olympic Committee of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

Zhazira Urakbayeva of Kazakhstan will take on Chang Chia-Hsun from Chinese Taipei in the Women’s 52kg weight category.

A total of 12 boxing ladies will represent Kazakhstan at the event.