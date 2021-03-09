EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    21:49, 09 March 2021 | GMT +6

    Kazakh boxers to take part in int’l tournament in Germany

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The International Boxing Tournament is set to kick off in Cologne, Germany on March 14, Kazinform has learnt from the Kazakhstan Boxing Federation.

    Kazakhstan will be represented at the tournament by boxers in eight weight categories.

    Team Kazakhstan consists of Saken Bibossynov (52 kg weight class), Orazbek Assylkulov (57kg weight class), Ertugan Zeinulinov (63 kg weight class), Aslanbek Shymbergenov (69 kg weight class), Erasyl Zhakpekov (75 kg weight class), Nurbek Oralbai (81 kg weight class), Aibek Oralbai (91 kg weight class), and Kamshybek Konkabayev (+91 kg weight class).

    The Kazakh squad is trained by renowned coaches Myrzagali Aitzhanov and Askar Yerkebayev.


    Tags:
    Kazakhstan Sport Boxing
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!