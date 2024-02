Kazakh boxers triumph with 5 gold medals at international tournament in Hungary

Kazakh men’s boxing team grabbed five gold medals at the 68th Bocskai István Memorial International Boxing Tournament in Debrecen, Hungary, Kazinform News Agency reports citing the Ministry of Tourism and Sport.

The gold winners are Askhat Zhussupov (48kg), Assylzhan Serikbay (57kg), Biybars Zhexen (60kg), Yertugan Zeinullinov (63.5kg), and Yerassyl Zhakpekov (80kg).

The results of the Kazakh fighters’ final bouts are as following:

48kg Askhat Zhussupov vs. Andriy Tyshkovets (Ukraine) – Zhussupov wins by split decision.

51kg Daniyal Sabit vs. Attila Bernát (Hungary) – Bernat wins by split decision.

54kg Kenzhe Muratuly vs. Gabor Virban (Hungary) – Virban wins by unanimous decision.

57kg Assylzhan Serikbay vs. Roland Veres (Hungary) – Serikbay wins by split decision.

60kg Biybars Zhexen vs. Kruzito Kovacs (Hungary) – Zhexen wins by split decision.

63.5kg Yertugan Zeinullinov vs. Richard Kovacs (Hungary) – Zeinullinov wins by split decision.

71kg Sabyrzhan Akkalykov vs. Yuriy Zakharieiev (Ukraine) –Zakharieiev wins by split decision.

80kg Yerassyl Zhakpekov vs. Pal Kovacs (Hungary) – Zhakpekov wins by opponent quitting.

86kg Temirlan Mukatayev vs. Danylo Zhasan (Ukraine) — Zhasan wins by unanimous decision.