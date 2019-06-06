Kazakh boxers win 4 fights on Day 1 of int'l tournament in Shanghai

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstani boxers collected four medals during the first day of the International Boxing Tournament in Shanghai, China, Kazinform has learnt from Olympic.kz.

Kazakh Nurbol Kalzhanov defeated a boxer from Shanghai in Men's 56kg weight category.



Samatali Toltayev stunned Indonesian boxer in Men's 60kg weight class.



In Men's 69kg weight category Kazakh Talgat Shaiken was stronger than Chinese fighter. Aibek Oralbai crashed another Chinese athlete.



Unfortunately, Kazakhstani heavyweight Damir Toibai lost on Day 1 of the tournament.